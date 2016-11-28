Media and Over All Celeb Life

People say that I am charming, gracious, elegant and often mistakes me for someone coming from a very wealthy as well as refined family. But, that isn’t true. I grew up in a community where farming was the only thing that people thought about. I grew out of a farm in Oregon. My father cannot be considered a Gentlemen. He tormented my mother and I in every way possible; both mentally and physically. He was drunkard, abusive; and often used to grab my mother by her hair. He used to beat her mercilessly and I even saw most of it. When I was 15, my mother aimed at my father and pulled the trigger.

After a year of this Incident, we moved to New York, and I started modelling. When I was only 18, I got called for a movie named “I am a Girl!”. The movie was supposed to be a feature film. But got huge response. I attained contracts for three more film. That’s how I rose to fame.

Today, I am one of the most sought off actress in the media industry. I also own a restaurant business. The business is blooming. So is my acting career.

Being involved in the media was nothing like my earlier life

The industry was very graceful to me. I was always on the top of the celebrity news. The response which I got when I was in a relationship with Pete Sanders was overwhelming. The news flashed it every now and then. We were stalked to every outlet store; and was also called as the “Best Couple of Hollywood”, until we broke up.

Pete came from a very different background. Therefore, he couldn’t understand my needs and our mentalities never matched. We were more like “Towns Best Couple”; than being best friends. At some point of time, it felt like the news was controlling my life.

Sometimes, I feel amazed by the response I get in this industry. The tabloids as well as the media always interviewing me; about my future plans as well as the upcoming movies. It was great. It was nothing like my past. People loved me.

Today, after the Oscar Ceremony, I was being interviewed by the Sunday Times; one of the biggest selling magazine in the country. The women who was interviewing me, named Sharla Grey; was asking me about my commitments in the future. My answer was really miraculous. I didn’t think this to come out of my mouth. I said, “After Pete, I am not thinking about any commitments in the future as of now.” It was like I still loved Pete. Some more questions followed about the future contracts I have undertaken.

But, encounter with the news was not always great

I have had some ugly encounters with the news channel, as well as the tabloids. Some questions infuriated me. Like, the questions related with my past. Somebody was asking me about, my father. For some reason or the other, I felt rage. I thrashed the interviewer without any reason. I said, “How dare you question about my personal life?” The interviewer was bewildered. She didn’t know what she did wrong. She was not at all aware of my past. Though, I spoke with the interviewer after that; and apologized for the thrashing.

Two months ago, all the directories in San Francisco had my name in it. I was drunk. Me and Pete visited a dance bar in downtown San Francisco. We were drunk; moreover, we had a fight with a bar guard. All the tabloids as well as directories had our name in the first page. Though, we broke up a month after that; we still talk about the incident when we see each other.

Life in the media is good

I was everywhere. From the feature films to the documentaries; I was everywhere. The Oscar nomination made my brand even greater. After the nomination six months ago, I got about fifty movies offers from some of the best directors in the movie industry. My mother, was always said that, “You will not always be happy in your life. But, when you are happy; make that moment worthwhile.” I always listen to my mother. The way she raised me single handedly was worth of respect.

Today, I am Happy. Furthermore, I will make this moment count. I will live my life to the fullest. When I look back at my life after 20 years, I will have no regrets.