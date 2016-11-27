News industry and being on the media

I am someone who can’t sit still. Also, I get bored very easily with monotonous tasks; and I am always up for a challenge. That’s why I joined the media industry. Always loving the energy of the industry, where everything is always happening. I am always learning a new thing or two because every day; I am doing a new thing or two. The best part about working here is that everyone is so connected to the media today. Any kind of issues in our society stops at our doorstep first and it is my job to get people their news instantly.

I work in the news industry

Therefore, because of that, my job is helping the producers air their stories by deadline. So I have to get the best pictures or video footage for the story, select the music for the theme and double check the content to see that there is nothing wrong.

Our news agency is very popular. It is listed in all the directories, and you have probably seen a lot of our shows. But am I here to tell you it is the best place in the world? Yes and no.

Of course the media is exciting, rigorous and challenging. I can see my work aired every day, collect reactions and get feedback. I love how I can influence the structure of our society. My contents go viral sometimes; that is a compliment because people love my work enough to pass it on to others. I also love how I can shed the light on important topics; such as opinions on policy issues or international affairs. Our news stories can shape the mood for your day.

But with power comes responsibility

We, the media industry, the news broadcasters as well as content writers are the medium between what actually happens and what the public gets to know. Whatever issues we face comes through me first. And it is my responsibility to present it properly. Is there an influence to portray information differently? Yes. But that is because we are working with so many stakeholders. My colleagues have to ask themselves, do the public want to know this? Should they know this? What are the implications if they know this?

News can be real, but they can be fabricated too. They can also be played down so that people ignore it. We can choose what to place more importance to. If there is a bombing in Syria, and a celebrity divorce, we will be pressured to play up the celebrity divorce. Why? Because it sells more. People want to be entertained and society today is just more geared towards consumerism and materialistic ambitions. Perhaps that is good for the economy. But for humanity, that means turning a blind eye.

It also means promoting ignorance rather than news of substance

I applaud the journalists who travel to the disaster prone zones and air the real thing. The actual, heartbreaking news of it all; not the watered down, dumbed down version meant to please the board of directors.

And let’s not forget the body image issues. Everyone knows that anything portrayed to the media has to be pleasing to the eye. But let’s not forget that our content represent society. Therefore, if we think society needs to be a size zero, then that is our fault. News broadcasters are judged by how they look – they can be scrutinized, criticized and torn apart because of appearance. Do the content of her work matter? Not very much. Not compared to what she’s wearing or how she’s done her makeup. It is sad that a female journalist’s work can be disregarded; her intelligence and creativity can be ignored compared to how she looks.

Is the media industry or the news a good place to work?

Yes, definitely. But does it play on your conscience? Absolutely. What I do every day impacts society. I am the torch bearer to the issues you see day to day. But the media industry has its fair share of faults. Its grappling influence on society is tremendous.

I only wish that we could use that influence in a way that helps others; rather than focus on what makes money. That way we can educate the society and help as many people in our daily life.